How to Vacation Like Your Favorite Reality TV Casts

If there's a time when we wish we could trade lives with reality stars, it's when they travel and go on vacation. Well, minus the vacation-induced drama. That is something we don't need in our own lives. We've put together a guide to help you book your next trip based on your favorite reality TV show.
We know what you're thinking—this has to be too good to be true. Reality stars don't vacation on the average budget. But Peta Phipps, publisher of Caribbean Living and Swanky Retreats, believes it is absolutely possible for viewers to live out their favorite reality TV vacations. "Avid viewers know the experiences inside and out and guided activities are available to almost anyone willing to get out there and go for it," Phipps shared with E!.
In fact, these resorts will welcome you with open arms! "Destinations and hotels benefit from these shows being filmed on site because the trips are aspirational and reach millions of viewers," the travel expert added. So with a little planning—and some saving—you can have the vacation you've always dreamed of.
Whether you want to be heading off to a tropical paradise or straight to the casino, this list of TV destinations will take you on vacations you will never forget. All you've gotta do to have the time of your life is take Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps' legendary advice: "Be cool, don't be all, like uncool."
Bentley Hotel South Beach- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
When most people mention the word "Bentley" in reference to the Kardashian family, that infamous Season 2 fight when Kim Kardashian was swinging her purse around. However, there's another significant "Bentley" moment in the family's history. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian stayed at the Bentley Hotel for their spin-off show Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. The hotel has a prime location on Ocean Drive along with a luxurious rooftop, pool, and jacuzzi overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. There's also a private beach club.
Nemacolin- The Bachelor
Matt James' season of The Bachelor filmed at the Nemacolin resort in Farmington, PA. Even though it was a "bubble" season with zero travel, there were so many activities to do that it really didn't feel like the cast was isolated at all. The property has indoor and outdoor pools, fitness classes, a casino, swim-up bar, a golf course, skiing, a spa, kids activities, and, of course, a hot tub. They did film The Bachelor here, after all.
La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort- The Bachelorette
Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' split season of The Bachelorette filmed at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California. There are many pools, a golf course, bike rentals, fitness classes, and a spa to enjoy.
Dream South Beach- Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules fans remember the Season 3 Miami trip for many reasons, including Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute's tears-filled heart to heart and for what happened after the trip: Kristen inviting "Miami Girl" to SUR. Hopefully, you'll have a drama-free trip when you stay at Dream South Beach. The pet-friendly hotel has a stunning rooftop terrace, multiple pools, a spa, and other amenities. It's conveniently located on Collins Avenue, surrounded by boutiques and nightclubs.
The Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda- The Real Housewives of Potomac
Those dreamy pink sand beaches became a reality for The Real Housewives of Potomac cast during their stay in Bermuda. Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan had some drama regarding who was supposed to plan the trip, there's nothing that mends fences like a gorgeous sunset cruise. This private beach club is the perfect place for adventure and relaxation all-in-one.
Moon Palace Cancun- Little Women
The all-inclusive resort hosted the first ever international retreat for the Little Women cast members. In addition to the family-friendly environment of the resort, there's plenty of fun activities to do such as Aventuras Mayas' snorkeling, ziplines, and ATV. The resort is fully accessible and accommodating so everyone can have the vacation of their lives!
Moon Palace Jamaica- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The award goes to Kim ‘Tootie' Fields for Best Exit in Jamaica!" Kim Fields and Kenya Moore went at each other over Cynthia Bailey's eyewear line commercial during this Jamaican vacation. But drama aside, the all-inclusive resort the Housewives stayed at is a great place to experience the pulse of reggae and the soul of luxury of the island.
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua- Married at First Sight
Four of the show's newlywed couples spent their honeymoons on the Caribbean Island of Antigua during Season 9. The adults-only resort is all-inclusive (yes, that means food, drinks and activities!), which is perfect for those looking for a resort that has it all!
Mondrian Los Angeles- Vanderpump Rules
Why have one bachelor party when you can have two? Jax Taylor threw his first pre-wedding celebration at this Hollywood hotel before having a second one—with Brittany Cartwright—in Florida. Whether you want to experience this luxury hotel in Los Angeles or Miami, you will have the vacation you've always dreamed of.
Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa- The Real Housewives of Orange County
If you want to get your meditation on like The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, look no further than this all-inclusive resort and spa. Though the zen didn't last long after Kelly Dodd hit Shannon Beador on the head, the resort is well known for having one the best wellness getaways for anyone that needs a break from their own everyday drama.
Wynmara Turks & Caicos- The Real Housewives of New York City
"So be cool, don't be all, like uncool!" Luann de Lesseps's iconic comeback after her co-stars found a man sleeping in one of their rooms was at this Turks and Caicos resort. The 91 guestrooms and 5 villas all overlook Grace Bay Beach so you can vacation like the Real Housewives.
Playa Escondida Resort- Bachelor in Paradise
In a secluded resort 40 minutes away from Puerto Vallarta exists Bachelor in Paradise. The Playa Escondida Resort is home to the iconic beach bar and never-ending coast line. Staying at the resort sans-bachelor is an experience in itself, with access to horseback riding, yoga, surfing and relaxing by the pool, you'll never want to leave.
Dream Hotel Midtown- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills went to the big apple for Kelsey Grammer's Broadway premiere, but the real spotlight was on Camille Grammer and Kyle Richards. The altercation between the two, which ended on the iconic, "You're such a f--king liar Camille!" took place during their stay at this luxury hotel. The Dream Hotel is located in Midtown Manhattan and is the perfect place for a glamorous evening or a true TV showdown.
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! During season two of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation the gang stayed at this contemporary resort and casino right on the strip. Aside from the iconic views and casino, stars like Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera have their residency shows at this hotel. You'll be in the midst of all the action!
Atlantis, The Palm- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Season 6 cast trip in July was all about those Munchausen Syndrome allegations and it's a shame the ladies didn't have more fun during their stay at their super luxurious hotel. The rooms are to die for. Some of them even have a wall that's entirely covered by a fish tank. There are pools, restaurants, a lazy river, bowling, a tennis court, a water park, a nightclub and many more amenities.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos- Real Housewives of New Jersey
This resort offered Teresa Giudice and crew butler service, unique gourmet culinary offerings, a state-of-the-art spa, world-class entertainment and unique experiences that provided good TV and one unforgettable trip during Season 9.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
— Originally published Oct. 23, 2019 4 AM PT