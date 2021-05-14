Attention, Dear Readers: A Bridgerton Spinoff Is in the Works

We have exciting Bridgerton news to share, dear readers.
On Friday, May 14, Netflix revealed that a Bridgerton spinoff series is in the works. Per the streaming service's announcement, the new limited series will follow a young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original show, and unpack her origin story.
Queen Charlotte won't be the only character familiar to dedicated fans of the period drama. The spinoff will also follow younger versions of Bridgerton matriarch Violet and Lady Danbury, who are played by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh respectively in the first season of the Netflix hit.
"All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we're expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte's origin story," the streaming service shared on Twitter. "The series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury."
What's even more exciting? Shonda Rhimes is leading the helm of this project as she's slated to write and executive produce. As fans of the show well know, Shonda previously executive produced Bridgerton alongside Chris Van Dusen, who created the show, Julie Anne Robinson and Betsy Beers.
Bela Bajaria, who is Head of Global TV at Neflix, knows the spinoff will be the diamond of the season. "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," she said. "Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."
For the new show, which has yet to confirm a title, Betsy and Tom Verica will also serve as executive producers. Thankfully, the Bridgerton updates didn't stop there as Netflix revealed that Jess Brownell has been tapped as showrunner for season three and four of the OG series.
While we wait for more news on the Bridgerton spinoff, learn everything we know about the original show's second season.
Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.