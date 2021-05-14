Scheana Shay Recalls the Moment Her Baby's Birth Took a "Really Scary" Turn

Weitere : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl

Scheana Shay truly is a fighter.

The Vanderpump Rules star didn't hold back in detailing the scary moments of giving birth to baby Summer Moon. Shay welcomed Summer on April 27 with boyfriend Brock Davies by her side, but suffered from a series of rare complications. After being at the hospital for almost 24 hours, her blood pressure spiked and doctors diagnosed her with pre-eclampsia and HELLP syndrome.

"It ended up being amazing but it was really scary," Shay explained on the May 14 episode of her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. "Basically my liver was struggling. I was borderline about to have a stroke or a seizure."

Shay received a magnesium drip that made her lethargic and also affected her daughter. "It made poor baby Summer so sleepy. She had a low heart rate," Shay continued, citing that she first thought Summer as a stillborn after coming out "limp" and not screaming. "It was a lot of scares."