What Mindy Kaling Learned From Her “Secret” Pandemic Pregnancy

Now that son Spencer is 8 months old, the Office alum also noted that being a mom of two has even sparked some of her creativity when it comes to her career.

"I feel my life is so rich," she explained. "If anything, [parenthood] has given me this flooding of memories of my childhood, I feel like I'm able to write even more."

Mindy also added, "That has been one of the most unexpected pleasures of having children, is being able to tap back into my own youth."