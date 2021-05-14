Watch Nicki Minaj and Drake Get Real About Each Other During Candid Reunion

Nicki Minaj and Drake are partying like it's 2009.
On Friday, May 14, Nicki's 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty was made available on streaming platforms for the first time ever. The re-release included a few new tracks, including "Seeing Green" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.
In honor of the momentous occasion, Drake popped up on her Instagram Live right as the mixtape dropped, and the two got real while taking time to share what they each meant to each other.
After Nicki explained that Drake had reached out to get her to rap on "Seeing Green," the 34-year-old "Hotline Bling" performer responded, "It didn't feel right with you not being on it—that's really the best way I could put it. You know I had some real heart-to-hearts with you lately just about, that it's your world, nobody does this s--t better than you."
Drake acknowledged that the 38-year-old "Starships" rapper has recently had different "priorities," given that she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a son in September. But he pointed out, "We really miss your presence and just the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring."
Nicki then joked that Drake has been claiming for the past two weeks he would visit her home but has yet to do so. Eventually, she responded to his heartfelt message with one of her own.
"On the real s--t, I love you so much, Drake," she shared. She explained to fans, "He singlehandedly got me out of my writer's block, and I'm never gonna forget it, and I'm gonna shout it to the f--king world from the mountaintops."
She also added, "He's a f--king genius, as a musical artist but also just as a human." At that, Drake replied, "I love you with all my heart," and then encouraged her to keep putting out more music.
Drake and Nicki have previously made no secret of their close bond, and he has rapped about her on a number of his tracks.
On "Miss Me" from 2010's Thank Me Later, Drake's lyrics included, "I love Nicki Minaj/ I told her I'd admit it/ I hope one day we get married just to say we f--king did it/ And girl I'm f--king serious I'm with it if you with it/ 'Cause your verses turn me on and your pants are mighty fitted/ Uh, damn, I think you caught me in a moment."
