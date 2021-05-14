Confession: I Can't Get Enough of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Weitere : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Hi, I'm a millennial and I'm unabashedly obsessed with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

So, I part my hair to the side, I didn't get my driver's license last week—more, like, 16 years ago, which LOL what is time anyway?—and I, like Hilary Duff, am thinking I'm most definitely "cheugy." (I like rosé, sue me!) But that has not stopped me from being 100 percent totally invested in the happiness and success of Olivia Rodrigo.

Like so many others, I wasn't all that familiar with the 18-year-old performer when I heard her smash hit "Driver's License" for the first time. It was Jan. 8, and per my weekly routine, I was listening to some of the newest releases of the week on Spotify. When that generation-defining anthem came on, I put down my coffee, intently listened to the oh-so-relatable lyrics and then immediately replayed it. "Who is this girl?" I wondered as flashes of a 17-year-old me driving around screaming along to one of Dashboard Confessional's emo anthems played in my head.