Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Exits Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to Treat Mental Health Issues

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his mental health.

The MTV reality star announced he's departing the show on Thursday, May 13, writing in a statement shared to Instagram, "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long."

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on," Ortiz-Magro continued. "This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

A source previously told E! News Ortiz-Magro will seek treatment at a "wellness center," specifying the facility is "not a drug- or alcohol-related type of rehab center."

The news of Ortiz-Magro's departure from the MTV show, as well as his decision to seek mental health treatment, follows the L.A. City Attorney's office announcing they will not be seeking charges against the 35-year-old star in his domestic violence case.