Inside Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD’s Lasting Legacy on Hip Hop Even After Death

Weitere : Rapper Pop Smoke Shot to Death by Home Intruders

Though they aren't physically here, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's legacies continue to live on.

Take, for instance, the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where the latest artists received multiple nods at this year's award show, including Top Artist.

After releasing his debut single "Mpr (Panic Part 3 Remix)" in 2018, Pop Smoke (born Bashar Barakah Jackson) officially skyrocketed to fame in 2019 with his breakout hit "Welcome to the Party." The Brooklyn native, whose stage name originated from a nickname given to him by his grandmother, was just 20 when he was shot and killed in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills last February.

Despite still being a newcomer to the hip hop scene, Pop Smoke had already worked with some of music's heaviest hitters by the time of his death. He released a remix of "Welcome to the Party" with Nicki Minaj in 2019, and his track "Gatti," which he worked on with Travis Scott, peaked at no. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other collaborators included DaBaby, Quavo and Kid Cudi.

50 Cent produced Pop Smoke's debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which was released posthumously in July of last year. 50 Cent told Billboard he refused to accept a salary for finishing the album of his young protégé, who sampled the rapper's song "Many Men" on the track "Got It on Me."