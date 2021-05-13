Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Jennifer Garner Celebrates "Exciting" Mask-Free Guidelines During School Visit With Dr. Jill Biden

Jennifer Garner went mask-less with Dr. Jill Biden in Charleston, W.Va., in honor of the CDC's new guidelines for vaccinated adults. Garner is "thrilled" two of her kids can get their shots soon.

von Lindsay Weinberg Mai 13, 2021 23:24Tags
PolitikJennifer GarnerPromisJoe BidenCoronavirusJill Biden
Weitere: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

After ex-husband Ben Affleck went on a news-making Montana getaway, Jennifer Garner is taking a little trip of her own. 

The Yes Day actress joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on a trip to West Virginia on Thursday, May 13, to celebrate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidelines that allow fully-vaccinated Americans to go mask-free indoors or outdoors and without social distancing.

Both mask-less, she and Biden spoke at Capital High School in her home state to encourage teens to get their COVID-19 shots. On Wednesday, May 12, the CDC announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for kids aged 12 to 15.

"We are thrilled to just be getting back to normal. It's so exciting," Garner said at the podium. "I kind of can't believe I'm standing here without a mask on, looking at mask-less faces." 

She continued, "President [JoeBiden said he would get us vaccinated. And, boy, did he mean it." 

foto
Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

The Alias alum went on, "The most important thing we can do is get this virus behind us. In order to do that, we've got to get anyone with vaccine hesitancy into these chairs and get a shot into their arms."

OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Garner said she is "thrilled" to soon vaccinate two of the three children she shares with Affleck: 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina. (Their son Samuel, 9, is too young to qualify).

"I don't even know if they know it yet, but they know it now. It's happening," she said. "I cannot wait. It couldn't happen any sooner. I wish they were here right now."

Top Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Taking Pics of Her Infant Daughter

3

Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Worry About Scott Disick on KUWTK

As Biden put it in her speech, "Things are getting better every day. Vaccinated friends and family are able to take off their masks, which we just learned."

OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Per the New York Post, a group of junior Reserve Officer Training Corps officers greeted the first lady and Hollywood star when they arrived at the high school, with Biden remarking, "I know you just want to see Jennifer Garner."

The mom of three responded, "They've seen me their whole lives! Thank you for your service, kids." 

Top Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Taking Pics of Her Infant Daughter

3

Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Worry About Scott Disick on KUWTK

4

Sadie Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Christian Huff

5

John Mulaney Is Dating Olivia Munn After Split from Wife: Reports