Pregnant Below Deck Sailing Yacht Star Dani Soares Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

It's a girl!

On Wednesday, May 12, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares took to Instagram to reveal the sex of her first child. And, from her gush-worthy post online, it's clear that the Bravo personality is so excited to become the mom to a daughter.

"I've always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours everyday playing RPG," she wrote on the social media site. "When I found out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn't really care about anything else. But now, I'm looking forward to having my little girl and developing that mother and daughter relationship."

Unsurprisingly, members of the Below Deck family took to the comments to congratulate Dani on her pregnancy update. Izzy Wouters, who was the season eight lead deckhand on Below Deck, responded, "The luckiest little girl to have you as mama." Chef Rachel Hargrove also complimented the mom-to-be, writing, "Looking good mama."