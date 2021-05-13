Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

15 Super Cute Vaccine Cardholders You're Gonna Want

We rounded up the chicest cardholders from Etsy, Amazon and Urban Outfitters to help you protect your vaccine cards in style.

von Emily Spain Mai 13, 2021 22:29Tags
E-comm: Vaccine Cardholders

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you gotten your Fauci Ouchie yet?

If you're like us and your prized possessions always seem to go missing, you might want to get a vaccine cardholder. Just like vaccine tops, we never thought we would be scouring the internet for chic cardholders, but here we are. To save you some time, we rounded up 15 stylish cardholders from Etsy, Amazon and Urban Outfitters that will keep your vaccine card safe no matter where your post-pandemic travels may take you.

Our favorite? This Schitt's Creek-inspired cardholder that says "Ew, Covid" with a picture of none other than David Rose.

Scroll below for the rest of our favorite vaccine cardholders!

8 "Vaccine Shirts" to Help You Rock The Latest Pandemic Fashion Trend

I Got My Fauci Ouchie Vaccine Cardholder by AprilandKiwi

This one made us giggle! For the Fauci stans, this cardholder is for you. Not only does it have a conversation-starting cover, but you can also customize the color.

$17
Etsy

Baby Yoda Vaccination Card Holder by SparklePickleStore

This cardholder is out of this galaxy! We love the embroidered Baby Yoda on the front.

$14
Etsy

Took My Shot Hamilton Covid Vaccine Record Card Zip Sleeve Protector by ChotchkieAlley

Hamilton fans rejoice! This sleeve protecter will keep your precious cards safe and free from water or spills.

$13
Etsy

AISON Vaccine Card Protector

Is your whole family vaccinated? Pick up this pink 5-pack of card holders and spread the love, not the virus!

$20
$16
Amazon

Personalized Vaccination Card Holders by TheVinylFlamingo

Customize this clear cardholder with a variety of hilarious and relatable sayings like "Vaxxed & Relaxed" or "Hit me with your best shot."

$6
Etsy

Pro Science Pro Dolly Covid Vaccine Record Card by ChotchkieAlley

Did Dolly Parton save the world? It's debatable, but she did donate $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University's Medical Center last year. So, why not celebrate the Southern icon with this vaccine cardholder!

$9
Etsy

PU Leather Vaccination Card Protector

For those of you who have your summer travels booked, this passport case is for you. It will hold your passport on one side and vaccine card on the other. Score!

$9
Amazon

Ew Covid Covid Vaccine Record Card Zip Sleeve Protector by ChotchkieAlley

This card holder sums up our feelings over the past year! We love how it features a picture of David with a pandemic version of Alexis' iconic line.

$11
Etsy

Kiss Me I'm Vaccinated Cardholder by DildockDystopia

Now that you're vaxxed, you're definitely super kissable! This adorable cardholder will get the message across to anyone that's interested.

$9
Etsy

Caffeinated & Vaccinated Cardholder by SparklePickleStore

Caffeinated and vaccinated is the way to go nowadays! Show off your love for coffee and modern science with these embroidered cardholders.

$14
Etsy

Personalized Vaccination Card Cover by FairyDustDecals

Add a personalized touch to your vaccine cardholder! You can add your name or nickname to this adorable card cover, so no one will mistaken it for theirs.

Starting at $7
Etsy

UO Velvet Card Holder

This groovy card holder is so fun! With velvet fabric and a clear window to show off your vaccine card, you'll be set for your next adventure.

$10
$8
Urban Outfitters

Personalized Vaccination Cardholder by EcoFriendlyGiftFinds

Made with vegan leather, these personalized cardholders will showcase not only your vaccine, but a cute saying demonstrating your excitement about being vaccinated.

$11
Etsy

Leather Vaccine Cardholder by AACreativeDesignsCo

Made with genuine leather, this cardholder will protect your card in style. Plus, it has two credit card slots, so you can keep all your cards with you at one time.

$19
Etsy

Vaccine Cardholder by PlannerByHaldi

We love how you can clip this vegan leather cardholder to your pants, jacket or backpack. Plus, you can choose from over 30 unique colors.

$11
Etsy

KEYLION Vaccination Card Protector- 10-Pack

If you aren't looking for anything special, this 10-pack of clear vaccine card protectors is a must.

$9
$8
Amazon

