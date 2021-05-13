Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Seeking Treatment for "Psychological Issues" as He Avoids Domestic Violence Charges

Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is getting professional help for "psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time," according to a statement from his attorneys obtained by E! News.
The medical treatment comes after he was arrested on April 22 in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury. At the time of his arrest, he was also on probation for another domestic violence case involving his ex, Jen Harley.
The LA City Attorney's office now tells E! News that it has filed a probation violation against Ortiz-Magro, 35, in lieu of filing a new case against the reality star. His probation hearing, regarding the alleged violation in April, is set for June 29 in Los Angeles.
Ortiz-Magro's lawyers, Scott Lemon and Leonard Levine, issued a statement on Thursday, May 13, about the DA's decision.
"We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," it read. "As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media."
They said they will review the alleged probation violation claim "and deal with it accordingly."
The attorneys also explained how Ortiz-Magro is "personally" addressing the situation.
"As for Ronnie personally, he is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time," they went on. "His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself and better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter."
Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, in 2018.
A source close to Ortiz-Magro tells E! News that the psychological treatment facility is "a wellness center" that he is attending for "treatment to focus on his mental health," adding, "It's not a drug- or alcohol-related type of rehab center."
After the April 22 arrest, he was detained at a jail in L.A. and later released on $100,000 bond. Authorities have not revealed the name of the victim, though Harley was not involved, according to another source close to the MTV star.
On April 26, Ortiz-Magro broke his silence about his jail time with a message on his Instagram Story.
"I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't [sic]! But I guess they call it the weeding process." He noted, "Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me!"
His girlfriend Saffire Matos also spoke out on social media.
"Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," she explained. "With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts. I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention."
Matos then asked for privacy, saying, "Please leave Ron and I alone."
Last month, a separate source close to Ortiz-Magro told E! News that Ariana was in his care on the day of his arrest.
Harley shared on her Instagram Story that she drove from her home in Las Vegas to L.A. to pick up their daughter. "I want my baby home," the realtor wrote, before revealing a selfie of herself cuddling Ariana. "Can't drive home like this," she said, adding, "but I'll hold her as long as she needs it."
As for the previous domestic violence case that involved Harley, Ortiz-Magro pled not guilty to seven misdemeanors. Then, last spring, he reached a plea deal by pleading no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. His probation was set for 36 months, and he was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence program and serve 30 days of community labor in Nevada.