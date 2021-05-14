Watch Quad Fight Toya Over Her "Bulls--t Ass Apartment" Comment in Married to Medicine Preview

Condo versus co-op? Not quite.

The ladies of Married to Medicine have argued over emoji etiquette, "hanger" and now, houses. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's new episode, Toya Bush-Harris goes head to head with Quad Webb over a "tipsy" Instagram Live jab about Quad's home.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes threatens to "pull up the receipts" after Toya tries to pin the drama on her. "When I joined Cecil [Whitmore]'s Instagram Live, let's be clear, she was tipsy," Toya says in a confessional.

A replay of Toya's comments prove that she was the one who actually came for Quad, saying she "talks that bulls––t" in her "bulls––t ass apartment." Yikes.

So what's Toya's explanation?

"When I said what I said, 'bulls––t ass apartment,' I didn't know what she lived in," Toya tells the camera. "She could have lived in a box." What a defense!