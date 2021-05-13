The Friends Reunion Special Has a Premiere Date and a Teaser

Finally, the long-awaited Friends reunion has a premiere date.
HBO Max just announced that we'll get to witness this epic event on Thursday, May 27, and there's even a brief but weirdly emotional teaser to go along with the reveal. It's just footage of the cast walking together from behind with a slowed down version of the theme song, but it's the most we've gotten from this special ever since it was first announced back in February 2020.
The special, which reunites stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros studio lot, was supposed to be filmed in time for HBO Max's launch in May 2020, but obviously the universe had other plans and the global pandemic delayed the special for over a year.
It finally filmed in April, and now we're just two weeks away from being able to actually watch what the streaming platform calls, "a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."
You can watch the teaser below!
The event is titled Friends: The Reunion and it will feature a whole bunch of special guests. Some make perfect sense, like Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, and Reese Witherspoon, who played one of Rachel's sisters. James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, will also be in attendance, along with Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould, who played Monica and Ross' parents. Tom Selleck, who played Richard, will attend along with Thomas Lennon, who played Joey's identical hand twin. Even Larry Hankin, who played Mr. Heckles, will be there.
And then there's the rest of the list, which confusingly includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.
The stars have reiterated multiple times that this will not be a scripted Friends revival or anything of the sort. It will involve the actors appearing as themselves to share memories and reflect on the show's legacy with help from executive producers and show creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.
"There's nothing scripted. We're not in character. We're all ourselves, the real people," Schwimmer recently told Graham Norton. "Although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, where we all read something."
Let's be honest: No matter what it is, we'll be tuning in.
