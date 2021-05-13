You Have to See Channing Tatum’s Cheeky Comment on Jonah Hill’s “F--kin Hot” Selfie

Weitere : Jonah Hill Opens Up on Channing Tatum's Friendship

This just makes us want another movie between the two stars. Perhaps 23 Jump Street?



Jonah Hill posted an icy-blue selfie on Instagram on May 12, where the actor donned a blue cap backwards, with a blue and green button-down shirt and white sunglasses to complete the look. Naturally, fans and fellow celebs were complementing the Superbad actor on his ensemble in the comment section, but one comment stood out above the rest—and it came from none other than Channing Tatum.



Channing easily took the place as the top comment, writing, "You are so f---kin hot bro! Call me by your name allll day Jonah."



The two have enjoyed a sweet friendship over the years, with Jonah even telling E! News he was "grateful" for his bud back in 2018.



Naturally, fans swarmed underneath Channing's comment to ask exactly what we've been thinking about for years—a 23 Jump Street film.