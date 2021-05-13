Sadie Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is a mom!
The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty star gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff's first child, a baby girl named Honey James Huff on Tuesday, May 11. On Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos of their baby girl, writing, "we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey. the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21."
Sadie and Christian, 22, have been married since November 2019. They announced on social media last October that she was pregnant with their first child. Weeks later, she revealed on Instagram that she recently spent time in the hospital after becoming "very sick" with the coronavirus.
"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild," she wrote. "I've definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered."
She later told E! News, "It was very, very scary, especially for the baby. I got super sick and the reason I wanted to share it is because I think a lot of young people have this mentality of, ‘It doesn't matter if you get COVID. We're probably going to be asymptomatic, so it doesn't hurt us. I don't have to wear a mask. I can hang out with my friends and party.' Actually, that's not always the case."
In November, Sadie and Christian revealed that they were expecting a baby girl. Then in February, she and her loved ones celebrated the couple's upcoming arrival with a baby shower.
In late April, Sadie revealed their daughter's name and its special meaning. Quoting the Bible passage Proverbs 16:24, she wrote on Instagram, "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."
"I've always loved this verse," she said. "Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."
She continued, "When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, 'You have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn't even know needed to be healed. On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote 'honey' because i called him the boy with the honey words."
"Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words," Sadie said. "Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."