Josh Duhamel Reveals the Surprising Way Being Married to Fergie Prepared Him to Work With Jennifer Lopez

If there's one thing Josh Duhamel wants people to "Get Right," it's that he and Jennifer Lopez go way back.
On Tuesday, May 12, the 48-year-old actor discussed what it was like to work with J.Lo on their upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding. During an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the Jupiter's Legacy star was asked if it was "intimidating" to star alongside the actress.
Spoiler alert: His former marriage to Fergie actually helped him prepare to work with Jennifer.
"I've known her for years," Josh shared. "Back when I was married to Fergie, we were in Miami...I don't remember why, but we were there and we all hung out. I'd see her at certain events. So, I've known her. I was comfortable with her."
However, the Safe Haven star confessed that had he not already known the JLo Beauty founder prior to filming, he most likely would've felt intimated to work with her.
As he explained, "If I hadn't been with somebody like Ferg, for so long, I probably would have been because she's a big presence and she's a boss."
The actor also took a moment to praise the 51-year-old megastar, raving, "She was always present, always collaborative, came with ideas, really wants to do a good job. And a total pro and a sweetheart."
"She is a powerhouse, but she's also a very sweet girl," he added. "She is 'Jenny From the Block' a lot of ways."
Josh even recalled a pep talk he had with Jennifer before they started to film the movie.
"I told her, when we started, I was like, 'Listen, this is me and you. If they don't buy us being absolutely in love...the movie doesn't work. I don't care how beautiful the surroundings are or how funny the stuff is or how big the action sequences are. If you and I don't have this beautiful connection, the movie doesn't work.'"
"And we did have that," he noted. "And we trusted each other. And at the end of the day, I just forgot she was who she is."
At the beginning of the month, Josh shared more details about working with his co-star during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
"She's fantastic," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend."
In January, it was announced that Josh replaced Armie Hammer, who was originally cast in the movie. The shake-up caused a lot of chatter, considering Armie himself stepped down from the role following a scandal involving unverified accusations about his sexual fantasies.
He has publicly denied the allegations.
"In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Armie told E! News in a statement at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."
On Tuesday, May 11, Josh revealed that he reached out to the Rebecca actor amid his controversy.
"I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was gonna get the part, I emailed him and said, 'Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don't like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it,'" Josh told Man About Town. "He emailed me right back and said thank you so who knows, hopefully, he gets through it."
At this time, Shotgun Wedding is slated for release on June 22, 2022.