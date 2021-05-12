Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Those Three Words on Travis Barker's Body

Weitere : Travis Barker's NSFW Shout-Out to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has a new gig: tattoo artist.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star slipped on a pair of medical-grade, black gloves and grabbed a tattoo gun to give boyfriend Travis Barker his latest piece of ink. Though this is seemingly Kourt's first time giving someone a tattoo, Travis said she is the "best tattoo artist" on his Instagram Story.

He shared a picture of the fresh ink to his Instagram, revealing the words "I love you" written in black ink on his arm.

This is the second tattoo dedicated to the Poosh founder. In April, Travis unveiled a chest piece that reads "Kourtney" in cursive script.

Rumor has it the Blink-182 drummer's tattoo of Audrey Hepburn is also dedicated to Kourt, as the actress is one of her idols. But Travis has never confirmed the speculation.

The rocker is not one to shy from grand displays of affection. Over Mother's Day weekend, Travis gifted Kourt with an over-the-top bouquet of roses, which nearly took up the entire entryway.