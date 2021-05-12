Dionne Warwick Unsurprisingly Nails Her Response to Online Death Hoax

Weitere : Dionne Warwick Has The Best Reaction to "Bridgerton" Star’s Exit

Talk of Dionne Warwick's death has been greatly exaggerated.

On May 10, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of a YouTube video with the title "The Life and Sad Ending of Dionne Warwick." They captioned the pic, "according to youtube @dionnewarwick is dead."

Two days later, the music icon shared her response to the sad "news" of her passing. "Oh no!" Dionne replied to the tweet.

The "That's What Friends Are For" singer has delighted fans on the social media platform for months now, after being encouraged by her digital marketing specialist niece Brittani Warrick to share thoughts with her classic, unapologetic candor. Despite being an avid Twitter user, Dionne's bio on the site reads "I am not writing a bio." Last year, she even came for both Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd to express her confusion over their stage names.

Of Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, she tweeted, "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." She noted that it would be as if her name was "Dionne the Singer."