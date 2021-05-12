Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Get Ready for Summer with the Lands' End x Draper James Swim Collection

From playful prints to inclusive sizing, the collab has everything you need for the summer months ahead.

von Emily Spain Mai 12, 2021 21:08Tags
FashionReese WitherspoonLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-comm: Draper James x Lands End

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking cute at the beach? What, like it's hard?

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and lifestyle brand Lands' End just teamed up for the ultimate summer collaboration that celebrates bodies of all shapes and sizes. From gingham prints and versatile tunics to ruffle details and flattering silhouettes, the empowering collection features Lands' End's beloved swimwear styles with Draper James' Americana-inspired style. Available in sizes 0-24, the must-have pieces will make you feel confident and ready to take on the beach or pool. 

The collection is now available to shop on Draper James and Lands' End. Plus, a portion of sales will go towards supporting Girls Inc! Keep scrolling to check out our favorite pieces from the collab.

lesen
9 Things You Need from the Sincerely Jules x Bandier Collection

Draper James x Lands' End Tummy Control Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

We get it, not everyone wants to show off their stomach. This stylish suit is the answer to your prayers thanks to a tummy control lining which helps slim and smooth. Plus, it has sewn-in soft cups for shape and support.

$100
Draper James
$100
Lands' End

Draper James x Lands' End Tasseled Sarong Cover-Up Scarf

Whether you wear this adorable print scarf as a sarong, wrap or headscarf, you'll look so chic for the beach or pool.

$40
Lands' End
$40
Draper James

Top Stories

1

How Much Money Tom Brady, LeBron James & More Are Really Making

2

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

3

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden After Tweets Resurface

Draper James x Lands' End Tummy Control Wrap Swim Dress

With UPF 50 sun protection and modest coverage, you can catch some rays without worrying about a thing.

$116
Draper James
$116
Lands' End

Draper James x Lands' End Ruffle V-neck One Piece Swimsuit

With a ruffle deep V-neckline to accentuate the bust, this swimsuit will make you feel oh so confident. We love the classic navy hue, too.

$110
Draper James
$110
Lands' End

Draper James x Lands' End Linen Button Front Utility Tunic Top

Made with 100% linen, this tunic makes the perfect cover-up for hot summer days. And you can tie it in the front for an extra fun touch!

$60
Draper James
$60
Lands' End

Draper James x Lands' End Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top

This bikini is a must! It offers a square neckline for flattering coverage and adjustable straps to help you find the perfect fit.

$55
Draper James
$55
Lands' End

Draper James x Lands' End Medium Print Open Top Canvas Tote

If you're headed to the beach or pool, you're going to need an equally cute tote bag to carry your must-haves. This one holds up to 500 pounds and features a water-resistant base and trim.

$40
Lands' End
$40
Draper James

Up next: The Skinny Confidential Released the Lamborghini of Ice Rollers & We're Obsessed.

Top Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden After Tweets Resurface

3

Why Ben Affleck Won’t Like What J.Lo's Ex Alex Rodriguez Is Saying Now

4

Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Taking Pics of Her Infant Daughter

5

Never Forget Dakota Johnson's Awkward AF Ellen DeGeneres Interview