Chrissy Teigen Says She's "Mortified" Over Past Behavior in Apology to Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen is addressing the past comments she made to Courtney Stodden.

On Wednesday, May 12, the Lip Sync Battle co-host issued a statement on Twitter after Stodden spoke to The Daily Beast about alleged interactions she had with Teigen. According to Stodden, who identifies as they/them, Teigen "would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

The Daily Mail published screengrabs of Teigen's tweets from 2011, including one that reads, "@CourtneyStodden my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby."

At the time, Stodden was the 16-year-old wife of actor Doug Hutchinson, 60.

Teigen acknowledged these remarks in her statement, writing, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll."