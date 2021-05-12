Colton Underwood Says He Hooked Up With Men Before Becoming The Bachelor

Weitere : Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Colton Underwood isn't finished opening up on his journey.

Close to one month after publicly coming out as a gay man, the Bachelor Nation member is sharing new details about his experience in the LGBTQ+ community. He's also reflecting on his season as "The Virgin Bachelor."

In a new interview with Variety, Colton explained that he had a few sexual experiences with men before joining ABC's reality show franchise.

"I'll say this. I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,' but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette," he explained. "When I say ‘hookups,' not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that."

At the same time, the former NFL player always wondered if a man he hooked up with would share his story with the tabloids. "I remember feeling so guilty, like, ‘What the hell am I doing?'" Colton recalled of his encounters. "It was my first time letting myself even go there, so much so that I was like, ‘I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight.'"