iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Recalls What It Was Like Working With Miranda Cosgrove

Jennette McCurdy has decided not to return to iCarly for its upcoming revival, and now she's reminiscing about her working relationships with her former cast members.

On a recent installment of her podcast Empty Inside, the 28-year-old Sam & Cat alum chatted with Karan Brar, known for his role on the Disney Channel's Jessie. During the chat, the pair shared stories about their respective experiences as child actors.

At one point, Karan explained that he appreciated developing connections with co-workers who were his own age. Jennette, who divulged on a previous podcast episode that she feels "embarrassed" of her acting roles, then recalled interacting with her colleagues.

She said of working on a show, "It's sort of like a family, and you also have peers that you can connect with at some level. Even though you're all kids trying to be adults, you can still, in that regard, try to connect with one another."