BaubleBar's Bestselling Bennett Tennis Necklaces Are Back in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After much anticipation, BaubleBar's Bennett Tennis Necklace is back! When the clear style first launched, it sold out in just one day and garnered a 5k person waitlist! In addition to the clear necklace being restocked, the cult-favorite accessories brand released the necklace in five new colorways: multi, light pink, fuschia, lavender and turquoise. Whether you wear the Bennett Tennis Necklace alone or pair it with a few other gold chains, it makes the ultimate fashion statement!

To shop the bestselling necklaces before they sell out, scroll below or head over to BaubleBar.com!