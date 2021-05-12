Shop the Cloud Slides That Are Taking Over the Internet

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We know what you're thinking, "Really, shower shoes?" We get it.

Ever since Kanye West debuted his Adidas Yeezy slides back in 2019, the internet has been going back and forth as to whether they are chic or not. The internet has apparently reached a verdict that foam slides are in style this season. And like many, it took us a while to see these super comfortable shoes as more than shower slides.

In a recent interview with Lana Condor, we asked her about her favorite trends for spring, and to no surprise, the fashion icon was up to speed on the foam slide craze. "I love Birkenstocks, but there's this new trend right now with cloud shoes," the actress explained to us. "They're slides that are super puffy and cloud-like. You can either drop a crazy amount of money to get them or you can get the same pair on Amazon for like $17. A lot of people I work with are wearing them all of a sudden, and I'm kind of into it."

If you have your sights set on Kanye West's popular foam slides, we have some bad news. The most recent slide drop sold out within hours, which means you're going to have to wait a bit to get official Yeezy slides. However, we've rounded up a few dupes below of the uber popular foam slides on Amazon that you can rock all summer long!