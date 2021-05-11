Kaitlyn Bristowe Spills All the Details From Jason Tartick's Surprise Proposal

Weitere : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev Talk Family Support

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a bride-to-be!

On Tuesday, May 11, the former Bachelorette star announced that she and Jason Tartick officially took the next step in their relationship: They're engaged! The Bachelor Nation couple's exciting news comes about two years after they began dating in early 2019.

Naturally, fans are yearning to get more details about the pair's proposal...and they don't have to wait any longer. Kaitlyn is spilling the tea to E! News about how she reacted to the 32-year-old star getting down on one knee and popping the big question.

"I was definitely surprised," she shares exclusively. "Probably the most surprised I've ever been in my whole life. We both agree it was the most memorable, and special day that we will never forget."

A source close to the new Bachelorette co-host echoes the same sentiments, adding, "She had no idea it was coming and Jason totally threw her off."