The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Trailer Drops a Huge Bombshell

It's all drama and divas in the Garden State.
E! News can exclusively reveal The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 reunion trailer, which teases an explosive tell-all between stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Host Andy Cohen can only try to contain (or fuel) the flames as Jennifer and Margaret go head-to-head, and the cast finally gets to the bottom of the cheating rumors about Jackie's husband Evan Goldschneider.
"It could be a massacre," Margaret grins in the below sneak peek, while Dolores teases that she's "mad at everybody."
Yet Jennifer has a specific goal in mind: "My target is Margaret," she states before going onstage. And she certainly lives up to her mission.
Jackie exclusively told E! News that the reunion was "drama-filled, shady and exciting," especially since "Jennifer seems to throw very low blows." The trailer captures only some of Jennifer's "daggers" as Teresa calls them.
"You instigate, I retaliate," Jennifer shades Margaret before accusing Marge of being, "the cause of the rumor."
"These girls are so full of s––t," Margaret counters. "Now you're going to go down Jennifer."
So what really is the truth about the cheating rumor? Teresa certainly spread the gossip this season, which led to Jackie's controversial analogy involving Gia Giudice. Even Joe Gorga gets involved after host Andy asks whether Teresa was wrong to mention the rumors. "Never go against family," Teresa jokingly warns Joe before he answers.
But Jackie is still upset, calling Teresa "f––king vicious" during their past confrontation. When Andy asks Teresa of the rumors, "Did you do it to hurt Jackie?" she answers 'no,' prompting Jackie to respond, "That is absolute bulls--t!"
At least we know Dolores is getting some. Fresh off her "new vagina" surgery, Dolores discusses whether she wants to get engaged to boyfriend David Principe and spills on what it was like for ex-husband Frank Catania to take care of David during quarantine after his surgery.
"Did he really wash his balls?" Andy asks.
"He doesn't have any balls!" Joe chimes in.
Watch the explosive trailer to see how Joe Giudice dealt with Teresa's new love life and more!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo, followed by the reunion part one on Wednesday, May 19 at 9 p.m.
