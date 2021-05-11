BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Weitere : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

It's music's biggest night for Britain's hottest stars.

After a three month delay from its typical February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BRIT Awards are officially happening tonight—May 11, 2021—in London's O2 Arena. Around 4,000 guests will watch the show, which is hosted by Jack Whitehall. For the third time in the last five years, Coldplay is taking the stage for what is sure to be a star-studded night.

Artists nominated this year include Dua Lipa, who currently has three BRIT awards under her belt. This year, she is nominated for three more awards, and will also be one of the night's performers.

"This has been a long, tough year for everyone," Dua said in a statement to the press. "I'm delighted the night will honor the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so."

In addition to Dua, Brits nominated at the award show include The 1975, Yungblud and Little Mix.

Last year, a lack of women in the Album of the Year category prompted controversy. However, now, four out of five of the artists nominated in the category are women—something that nominated performer Jessie Ware was thrilled about.