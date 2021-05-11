Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"Give Them Lala" is not just Lala Kent's catchphrase. It's the title of her first book, which is a juicy, insightful, and humorous read. It also inspired the name of her makeup brand, Give Them Lala Beauty. The phrase "Give Them Lala" is a state of mind that we can all embody, reality TV star or not. The Vanderpump Rules cast member is all about "giving the truest, most honest version of yourself to the world."
Lala makes concerted efforts to feel like her most authentic self, advising others, "Do you, boo. Whether it's clothing, or my makeup, I do what I like, not what's 'in'. I find when I do that, I feel amazing." Aside from dispensing advice, the Utah native also got into specifics, revealing the beauty products, self-care items, and snacks that she always carries in her Fendi tote bag.
She revealed the foundation she uses to achieve that "flawless" camera-ready glam. And, believe it or not, channeling that "Give Them Lala" mindset can be a budget-friendly endeavor. One of her go-to products is $7, with 20,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. Keep on scrolling to learn more about Lala's must-haves and why she adores them.
Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Foundation Powder
"This gives me the most flawless finish and never gets cake-y looking when applied through the day/night."
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water- (Pack of 30)
Perrier has become a go-to for Lala, who said it "adds some fun & bubble to my hydrating routine."
Onsen Professional Nail Buffer
"The buffer is a game changer. It gives your nails a natural shine," Lala shared, adding, "The file leaves your nails soft and not ridged like some other files I've tried." And if you thought all nail buffers were created equal, that's not the case. Lala's pick has 2,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Give Them Lala Beauty Wet Lip Quencher
Lala promised, "You'll never find a better gloss." She added, "I even use It in my night time routine. It leaves your lips so soft. I'm very proud of this product."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
The reality star explained, "Your skin needs hydrating too! It gives my skin a nice glow." She's not the only one who adores the Mario Badescu Facial Spray. More than 6400 Ulta customers left glowing 5-star reviews for the product. 20,000+ Amazon customers posted 5-star reviews.
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Crackers, 1.5 oz. Snack Packs, 30-count Multi-pack Box
Lala thinks Goldfish crackers are "the perfect snack." She shared, "As my daughter Ocean gets older, I'll have to pack enough for both of us!"
Give Them Lala by Lala Kent
The new mom recommends her own book, saying, "it's a must-have, easy read." And that's the perfect kind of book to keep in your handbag, something you can pick up and read any time you have a spare moment or when you're just in need of some entertainment.
Laura Mercier Illuminating Eye Cream
Lala loves the Laura Mercier Illuminating Eye Cream because "it brightens up those eyes."
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
"Life gets crazy and sometimes I need to zone out with my AirPods, whether it's music, Seinfeld, or binging The Real Housewives."
Chloé Eau de Parfum
"it's imperative you keep a travel perfume on you! It's my favorite, I get so many compliments on it."
Fendi Large Sunshine Tote Bag
"I'm a big fan of all bags! My most recent purchase was a Fendi tote bag and it easy to find and fits everything and more in it. It's great for traveling, but chic enough for a day or night, out and about.
