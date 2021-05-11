From Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo: See Every Star at the 2021 BRIT Awards

Weitere : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Who knew a Tuesday night could be so fashionable?

The red carpet for the 2021 BRIT Awards has officially kicked off at The O2 Arena in London with stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa already striking a pose at the ceremony in London. Dua, who donned an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress paired with thigh-high stockings, is up for multiple awards at the May 11 show, including Female Solo Artist and Album of the Year. And while Olivia, who turned heads in a bright yellow Dior gown on the carpet, is not nominated this year, the "drivers license" singer is making her big performance debut at the BRITs.

In addition to Olivia and Dua, artists such as Taylor Swift are also expected to make appearances at the award show. In fact, Swift is set be honored with the Global Icon award at the ceremony, making her the first female to achieve this recognition. The "London Boy" singer is also up for the International Female Solo Artist award.