Attention Grown-Ups: Your Legends of the Hidden Temple Dreams Can Still Come True

If you ever dreamed of competing on Nickelodeon's Legends of the Hidden Temple but it ended before you had the chance, we have got some very good news for you.
The CW has ordered a "reimagined" version of the popular kids' game show, and while many classic elements of the show will remain (including the team names!), there are two very big things changing. The show is now set in an actual jungle, and it's for adults!
OK, the press release calls it a "jungle," in quotes, but at the very least, it's no longer set in a studio. However, this "jungle" will still feature things like the giant talking head named Olmec, the Steps of Knowledge, the Moat and the Temple Run.
The Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys will now be competing for bigger prizes as they battle to be the only team to make it to Olmec's Temple, avoid the Temple Guards and get to the treasure.
If all of this sounds sort of familiar, that's because it was announced as a Quibi project in December of 2019, but we all know how things went with Quibi. The bite-sized billion-dollar streaming service lasted about six months before being shut down, taking its reimagined '90s game shows with it...or so we thought.
Now that it's been a few months since Quibi's demise, it feels like it's no longer too soon to say we would much rather watch full-length episodes of this show on a full-sized screen anyway.
If you're interested in applying for the show, there's a website for that. Your team of two just has to be 21 or older and able to be in the Los Angeles area in July.
So BRB, we've got an application to fill out!