The Bachelor’s Ashley Spivey Is Still Hopeful After Second Pregnancy Loss

Reality TV star Ashley Spivey revealed the devastating news about her second pregnancy loss in an Instagram post on May 11.
She shared the heartbreaking news, writing, "Lil' Blobby tried but unfortunately some genetic abnormalities stopped all growth over the past week and the heartbeat."
"This obviously is not the outcome me and @shunsy14 wanted," she continued. "This feels like a particularly cruel turn of events. I don't regret telling everyone early—if anything, this has been the most normal I've felt in months. If you haven't been on the receiving end of constant pity while enduring fertility troubles—consider yourself lucky."
The former Bachelor Nation star first shared the news of her second pregnancy in April—which came five months after a previous pregnancy loss that happened in November 2020.
Although she and husband Steve Hunsberger, who she married in 2016, are devastated by the news, she expressed that she still considers herself lucky.
"I have 4 embabies waiting to hopefully be brought into the world," she went on to explain. "I really do not know what my mental state would be like right now if @lucky.sekhon hadn't given me the advice to freeze my embryos while I was waiting for my body to heal after the devastating loss of CJ. I received a lot of well-meaning advice in the weeks following CJ that encouraged me to try naturally but ultimately, this is why listening to professionals is important—statistically, my eggs are not good."
Spivey, who first appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011, also shared that she is simply trying to get through their saddening loss and figure out their next steps from here.
"I know that there is no guarantee here," she shared. "But damnit, I have to remain hopeful."