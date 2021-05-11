Lindsay Lohan Honors "Angel" Natasha Richardson in Birthday Tribute

Lindsay Lohan is remembering Natasha Richardson.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on what would have been the late star's 58th birthday to share a special message. On May 11, Lindsay posted a throwback photo of the duo in the 1998 movie The Parent Trap and wrote, "Happy Birthday Angel #NatashaRichardson."

In the movie, Natasha played Elizabeth James, a wedding dress designer who fell back in love with her ex-husband Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) after their twins (both played by Lindsay) met at a summer camp and switched places on them.

Lindsay honored Natasha in a 2020 cast reunion hosted by Katie Couric. "Natasha had such an elegance and grace," she said, "and she was so maternal to me."

Dennis paid tribute to his onscreen love, as well. "Just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do," the 67-year-old actor recalled. "It just made everything that much better."