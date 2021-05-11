Beth Appears To Be Having a Breakdown on This Is Us

Weitere : "This Is Us" Exclusive: Beth & Her Lucky Charms Concern Randall

All is not well in the Pearson home on This Is Us.

Specifically, it's not well in Randall Pearson's home. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is having some kind of breakdown that involves binging Lucky Charms cereal straight from the box, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is understandably concerned.

In a new clip, exclusive to E! News, he asks Deja (Lyric Ross) to keep an eye on his wife for the day. He says the cereal-eating is not a new thing, but he hasn't seen it since finals week in grad school. It's not entirely clear just yet why Beth is pouring marshmallows into her mouth, but it's a good bet to say it has something to do with her career. Dance is not one of those industries that has been able to thrive during a global pandemic, unfortunately.

All the episode description says is, "Beth navigates her career path," which is not particularly helpful. Whatever is happening, it's stressful, and now we're also in the mood for some Lucky Charms.