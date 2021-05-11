Today's Dylan Dreyer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

There's a bun in the oven!
Today co-anchor Dylan Dreyer announced her pregnancy during the May 11th episode of the NBC morning show—and did so in the cutest way possible.
The meteorologist revealed the news during a Cooking with Cal segment, where she baked cinnamon buns with her oldest son, 4-year-old Calvin. Once the cinnamon buns were pulled out of the oven, the host cradled her baby bump after taking a huge bite, revealing the happy secret!
Her co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, were ecstatic after witnessing the reveal, with a few of her colleagues even yelling, "I knew it!"
This will be the third child for her and husband Brian Fichera, who in addition to son Calvin, share 16-month-old son, Oliver. The host also shared the sex of the baby later on in the show—which was revealed to be another boy.
As Today viewers may recall, Dreyer previously opened up about her fertility struggles in 2019. Prior to being pregnant with youngest son, Oliver, the MSNBC host shared that she, like many women, had a hard time conceiving right away and experienced a miscarriage before getting pregnant again.
"Nine months ago, we decided that we really wanted to have another baby," she told Today back in April 2019. "I went to my OBGYN and I just said, ‘We've been trying for about six months, and I don't really know what's going on. But my cycles are all over the place.'"
Then, in July 2019, the host revealed the happy news of her second pregnancy on the Today show.
Now, with another baby on the way, Dreyer is reveling in adding a third bundle of joy to her growing family—making for a party of five. "It's fun to add another boy to the mix!" Dreyer shared. "I don't have to add any toys!"
The due date for the newest addition to the family was revealed to be sometime in November.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)