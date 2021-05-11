How Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Plans to Win Gold Without a Coach

As a professional skateboarder, Nyjah Huston sees the world in a whole new way.

While many spend their time in a car asking, "Are we there yet?" the 26-year-old California resident spends both long and short road trips always keeping his eyes open for a new place to skate.

"We're constantly looking on the side of the road for good stair sets or rails or ledges or whatever it is," he exclusively shared with E! News when celebrating his Privé Revaux eyewear collection. "We literally see things so differently, all the architecture and stuff. That's the cool part about skateboarding. We're out there skating stuff that's not meant to be skated."

In just a few short months, the ESPY award winner will experience a whole new level of competition when he heads to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 as part of Team USA's skateboarding team.

While he's already been called an early favorite to win gold, Nyjah is simply happy to see his sport receive an even larger platform.