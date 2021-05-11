Goldie Hawn Recalls Battling Depression at Height of Her Career

During an appearance on the May 11th episode of Good Morning Britain, actress Goldie Hawn opened up about battling depression in her early 20s.
"When I was young, [I felt] I became depressed," she shared. "I was 21 and I was rising to success. I know it sounds terrible, but it's a very, very difficult thing—I didn't necessarily want that. Now in doing so, I was very depressed. And I had a lot of these issues where I couldn't even go outside in public. This is something I worked through. I went to a doctor. I went to a psychologist."
The actress landed her first starring role after moving to California to pursue a career in dance in 1966 and shared that things skyrocketed from there. "Unfortunately, I didn't want to be a big deal," she revealed. "I wanted to go home… I didn't have delusions of grandeur on any level, I was extremely realistic. The problem was that I was a dancer and then things changed."
The Academy Award winner first gained recognition during her starring role in the NBC comedy sketch show Rowan & Martin's Laugh In, which ran from 1968-1973. From there, the Hollywood star became a well-known leading lady, starring in films such as Death Becomes Her and The First Wives Club.
The Snatched star revealed her personal experience with depression while advocating for resources, especially for children during the coronavirus pandemic, for Mental Health Awareness Month. The actress launched MindUP, which is an initiative focused on improving mental health in children, in 2003.
Hawn, who is mom to Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, also shared advice for anyone who may need help when it comes to mental health.
"So, for every one of us, we may have a different reason why we feel low, depressed, anxious…a lot of these things," she stated. "If you really are unhappy, we do need to be able to tender ourselves to go to a doctor. Don't be embarrassed. Mental health is real…We never be ashamed to say, ‘I'm feeling sad.'"
