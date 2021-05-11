Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Director Recalls the Real Story Behind Their "Bennifer" Nickname

Weitere : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: New Details on Bennifer Relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez literally have fans on the floor over their recent getaway.

The internet went wild this week after news broke that the exes, who ended their engagement in 2004, took a trip to Montana together. "They were alone," a source told E! News. "Just the two of them." As word began to spread about the duo's vacation, their "Bennifer" nickname became a top trend online. The moniker, which was coined during Affleck and Lopez's 18-month romance in the early aughts, was actually started by their Jersey Girl director Kevin Smith.

In fact, Smith, who is also Affleck's pal, recalled the story behind the name in a tweet on May 10. "'Bennifer' is trending. It's a name I first gave the kids during 'Jersey Girl' pre-production, before the world found out they were dating," he wrote of the duo, who got engaged in November 2003. "I'd later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular."