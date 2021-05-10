Mare of Easttown Revealed Katie Bailey's Fate & We're Desperate for More Answers

Weitere : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Warning: This article features spoilers for episode four of Mare of Easttown.

Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) is missing, not dead.

On Sunday, May 9's episode of Mare of Easttown, viewers learned the fate of Dawn Bailey's (Enid Graham) daughter, who has been missing and presumed dead since the start of the season. However, as the latest episode made clear, Katie is very much alive and being held by a man in a makeshift prison connected to Bennie's Tavern.

The revelation came about after another girl, named Missy (Sasha Frolova), was attacked, taken by the undisclosed kidnapper and locked in a cell. At first, it seemed as though Missy was alone, but Katie soon revealed herself.

"No one can hear you in here," Katie said to a screaming Missy. "I'm Katie. Katie Bailey."

This moment proved that Dawn's year-long quest to find Katie and frustrations with the police were valid. Furthermore, it made us wonder if this unknown culprit played a part in Erin McMenamin's (Cailee Spaeny) death.