Twerking and Tearjerkers: Inside the Xscape and SWV Mother’s Day Verzuz Battle

Fans dug out their oversized overalls, Doc Marten boots and pitch-black sunglasses. And, of course, busted out their best dance moves for the latest Verzuz battle, which featured '90s R&B girl groups Xscape and SWV.

Both groups gathered in Atlanta for the annual Mother's Day 2021 edition of Verzuz, a tradition that began last year with neo-soul queens Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.

The ladies of Xscape—Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott—hail from Atlanta and were discovered in 1993 by mega producer Jermaine Dupri, who immediately signed them as the first act on his newly formed label So So Def. Meanwhile, SWV (a.k.a Sisters with Voices), is comprised of New York City's Tamara "Taj" Johnson, Leanne "Lelee" Lyons and Cheryl "Coko" Gamble. The trio were school friends who all grew up singing in church.

As viewers waited for the show to start, Salt-N-Pepa alum DJ Spinderella and DJ AONE played throwback tunes like Tevin Campbell's "Can We Talk" and Glenn Close's personal jam "Da Butt."