Here's What Nick Jonas Really Thinks of Fans Having Sex to His Music

Nick Jonas is a "sucker" for some hot music.

Whether rocking out with the Jonas Brothers or working on solo projects, the 28-year-old singer knows his songs can turn up the heat. And, his latest album titled Spaceman is no exception as parts of the disc are, shall we say, sex-focused.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Nick was asked if he realizes that some fans listen to his music while making love. His answer may surprise you.

"I think it's flattering," he shared with the publication. "It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though."

Perhaps a little off-putting? "It is," Nick continued. "But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience."

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards host has been happily married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas since December 2018. While fans already know that the actress loves her husband's music based on all the times she has attended Jonas Brothers concerts, some followers may be surprised to hear how much influence she has on his new music.