Seth Rogen Reveals Where He Stands With James Franco After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Once one of the most famous sets of co-stars, it seems Seth Rogen and James Franco's working relationship has come to an end—at least for right now.

Following sexual misconduct allegations made against Franco, which his lawyer denied, and a 2019 lawsuit that has been tentatively settled according to court documents obtained by E! News in February, Rogen has shed new light on where he stands with his longtime friend and silver screen partner.

During an interview for The Sunday Times, Rogen was asked about recent comments made by Knocked Up actress Charlyne Yi, who wrote in part of an April Instagram post, "Seth also did a sketch on SNL with Franco enabling Franco preying on children." Yi was seemingly referencing an exchange the actors had during Rogen's April 2014 monologue, in which they poked fun at alleged messages Franco sent to a 17-year-old girl in an attempt to meet up with her that had leaked online earlier that month. He addressed the situation on Live! at the time, telling Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, "I guess I'm just a model of how social media is tricky" and that he had used "bad judgment" and learned his lesson.