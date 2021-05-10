Naomi Osaka's Collab With Frankies Bikinis Is a Grand Slam

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Frankies Bikinis and Naomi Osaka make the ultimate doubles team!
After much anticipation, the celeb-loved swimwear brand released the first drop of their collaboration with tennis star Naomi Osaka this morning, and we're obsessed! Featuring a variety of bold yet versatile prints, fabrics and silhouettes, the collection includes everything you need for your next getaway or beach day.
"I think it's really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it's important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority," the tennis star explained. "Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That's exactly what we aimed to do with this collection."
Both drops feature styles available in sizes XS - XL, with select styles offered up to 2XL, and prices will range from $80-$190. And you won't have to wait long for the second drop because it's coming up on Wednesday, May 19th at 9am PST!
To shop the swimsuits that will instantly up your Instagram game, head over to Frankiesbikinis.com. And if you're overwhelmed by the incredibly chic offering, we've rounded up a few of our faves below to get you started!
Malibu Halter String Bikini Top - Libra Stripe
This suit makes us want to book a trip to somewhere warm and sunny! With dainty hardware, wrap around details and a cute print, what more could you want in a swimsuit?!
Osaka Stain One Piece Swimsuit
With a collared high neck, front button closure and a halter silhouette, we've never seen a swimsuit as cute as this one. If you're in a hurry for date night after a beach day, just throw on a pair of denim and wear this as a chic bodysuit.
Tia Triangle Satin Bikini Top - Rain
Featuring Frankies Bikini's newest satin fabric, this bikini will prompt so many fire emoji comments on your Instagram. We're obsessed with this color, too!
Haven Cheeky Glitter Bikini Bottom - Cosmos
This bikini has us starry eyed! With a luxe glitter swim fabric, you'll literally dazzle on your next tropical getaway. Plus, with a bandeau top and cheeky bottoms, you won't have to worry about awkward tan lines.
Seraphina Floral One Piece Swimsuit- Sweet Pea
Our jaws were on the floor when we saw this suit! Between the must-have floral print and one-shoulder construction, this suit needs to be in your swimsuit rotation for the summer.
Paraiso Satin Wrap Sarong
To complete your beach fit, throw on this adorable sarong!