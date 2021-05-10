Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Melissa McCarthy's Old Letter to Herself Includes Must-Read Walk of Shame and Shoe Advice

Melissa McCarthy's old letter to herself is packed with essential life advice, including giving it your all and how to decide between two pairs of shoes.

Melissa McCarthy, do you do therapy sessions? 

In the meantime, we'll just bask in the wisdom that is this letter the Bridesmaids alum uncovered and then so graciously shared online. The letter, penned to herself years ago, is basically a piece of unburied treasure with nuggets of advice for essentially everything from boys to cookies to giving it your all. 

"To me," the actress began her message to herself, "In 10 years, you will not remember his name." Other tokens of wisdom included, "It's ok to cry it out," "For the love of God-buy both pairs of shoes," "Please listen to that little voice inside your head," "A walk of shame can be character building," "Call Mom" and—our personal favorite—"Just eat the damn cookie!!"

"Go ALL IN," she concluded with her final bullet point, "you'll never get today back."

As for the caption, McCarthy explained, "Found this note I wrote to myself years ago... still stands."

And, if you had any doubt in McCarthy's self-advice, the star had a few celebrity endorsements. Hilary Swank commented, "Spot on." Luke Evans wrote, "Hear hear!!!" And Courteney Cox was in agreement with a simple "Yes!!"

If you're looking for more feel-good content from a queen on keeping it real, just take a scroll through the Thunder Force actress' Instagram page. Not long ago, she shared her reaction to watching Swank's Million Dollar Baby for the first time. McCarthy's tearful review will instantly pull at your heartstrings just as much as the movie itself. 

But, if her and Jason Bateman in '80s dress is more of what you had in mind, you can find that, too, right here

