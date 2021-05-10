The Wanted's Max George Reflects on His Battle With Depression Amid His Rise to Fame

Max George is opening up about his battle with depression.

The 32-year-old singer appeared on the May 10 episode of Good Morning Britain and shared his experience in honor of the U.K.'s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Max was in his early 20s when The Wanted's debut album was released in 2010. It quickly climbed the charts and secured the No. 4 spot in the U.K. But it was around this time that Max started to notice some changes.

"It was more physical at the start," he explained. "It started with what I thought was getting a lot of rashes and then, what looked like acne on my back and on my chest. I'd never had that before, and it was weird to get it at the age that I was at."

Soon, Max noticed he wasn't enjoying the things he'd loved the most. "It was a weird position to be in because I just started to achieve everything I'd ever wanted," he said. "And being onstage in front of, like, thousands of people…that was the best feeling I'd ever had, but then, at the same time, it felt like that was causing me to feel the way I was feeling."