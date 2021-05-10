Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Looks like a little one will be added to the mix!
Little Mix singer-songwriter Perrie Edwards took to Instagram May 10 to reveal she and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child together. The 27-year-old uploaded the beautiful snaps to announce the exciting news with the caption, "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate."
She also added, "Me + Him= You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"
The former The X Factor star began dating the 27-year-old soccer star in February 2017, about two years after her split from Zayn Malik, and now just a little over four years later, the duo will now become quite the cute trio.
For the joyous announcement, the singer posted a gorgeous series of black-and-white photos. The first snap included a sweet, up close-and-personal shot of her growing bump, with both her and Alex's hands placed at either side of her tummy. While the second shot included a full-body snap of the couple—all smiles for their new bundle of joy.
Proud papa-to-be Alex wrote for his Instagram caption, "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."
Amongst tons of fans and fellow stars, Perrie's bandmates were among the first to swarm the comment section to congratulate their fellow musician, with Jade Thirlwall writing, "Beaming for you both, I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuu x."
Leigh Anne Pinnock, another bandmate who recently revealed that she is also pregnant with her first child, commented, "Arghhhhhhhhh, so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much!"
Leigh Anne's older sister, Sairah Pinnock, who is—yup, you guessed it—also pregnant with her first child, commented, "Soooo happy for you both and so happy we get to share this experience all together! Can't wait to meet baby Ox and can't wait for all our babies to be together."
Our hearts are just bursting at the thought of the moms-to-be with their future little ones.