Benji Madden Gushes Over Cameron Diaz in Heartfelt Mother's Day Tribute

Benji Madden's latest tribute to Cameron Diaz is the sweetest thing.
The Good Charlotte star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9, to gush over his wife in honor of Mother's Day. "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us," Benji, who shares daughter Raddix with Cameron, began. "Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light."
"Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful," he continued. "We love you forever Mommy-thank you for all you do Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!"
The private couple surprised fans when they announced the arrival of their baby girl in January 2020. "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the duo shared in a message at the time. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."
"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," Cameron, 48, and Benji, 42, noted. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."
Over the last year, however, the pair has shared a few more details about raising their bundle of joy. During a July 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cameron couldn't help but gush over her baby girl and becoming a parent.
"It's just amazing," she shared. "It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We're just so happy."
As for their baby playlist, Cameron told Jimmy, "We have 'Baby Shark' on rotation. We have 'Elmo's Song.' We have Sesame Street. We're just jamming out over there."
