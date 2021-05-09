Tom Brady Celebrates Wife Gisele Bündchen and Ex Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Football star Tom Brady sent love to all the special moms in his life, including his wife Gisele Bündchen and former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Tom, who shares his 13-year-old son John with the Blue Bloods actress and his children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with the former Victoria's Secret model, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to post a series of Mother's Day tributes. His posts on his Instagram Story included a pic of himself with Gisele, John and his ex-girlfriend Bridget.
"Happy Mother's Day @bridgetmoynahan," he captioned the photo.
On his Instagram grid, the avocado enthusiast shared a photo of himself and Gisele with his three kids.
"Happy Mother's Day @gisele," he wrote. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!"
Tom, Bridget and Gisele have a bit of a complicated history as members of this blended family. Two months after Tom and Gisele began their romance after being set up on a blind date, the NFL player learned that Bridget, his ex-girlfriend, was pregnant with John.
Gisele wrote in her 2018 memoir Lessons of that time in her life, "I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth."
She also shared that having John in their lives inspired them to expand their family quickly.
"I credit Jack with accelerating Tom's and my growing up in so many ways," the model explained. "The two of us agreed that Jack should have siblings closer to his own age, and not 10 years younger. With Jack in our lives, our priorities definitely started to shift. I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them to have a close relationship."
All seems well now with the trio. In addition to Bridget congratulating Tom on his sixth Super Bowl win earlier this year, Tom sent the John Wick star some birthday love just last month.
"Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan," he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a pic of Bridget and John. "We hope you have a GREAT day."