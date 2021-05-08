Patrick SchwarzeneggerJosh DuggarKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Showcases Her Incredible Voice Again With Taylor Swift Cover

Courteney Cox teams up with her daughter Coco Arquette for another stunning musical performance. Watch it here.

Could she be any more talented?

With her mother accompanying her on piano, Courteney Cox and ex David Arquette's 16-year-old daughter Coco Arquette showed off her incredible singing talent by performing a cover of Taylor Swift's song "Cardigan." The Friends actress, who was also joined by musician Joel Taylor on acoustic guitar, shared a video of part of the performance on her Instagram page on Saturday, May 8, a day before Mother's Day.

"Happy Early Mother's Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," Courteney wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Many people complimented the trio, especially Coco, and noted the looks of affection and pride the actress gave her daughter throughout the performance.

"Ahhhh- mazing!!" commented Reese Witherspoon. "Go @cocoarquette_ !" While Queer Eye's Tan France wrote, "She sings so beautifully."

This is beautiful...that love of LOVE..." Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey commented, adding three heart emojis.

Watch the video below:

Coco has showcased her amazing vocals before a few times on social media over the past year. In March 2020, Courteney shared a video of her accompanying her daughter on piano as the teen sang Demi Lovato's powerful song "Anyone."

Later that month, the mother-daughter duo teamed up again for a cover of the haunting ballad "Burn" from the Broadway musical Hamilton. Last October, Courteney shared a video of herself, Joel and Coco performing "Silver Springs" by Fleetwood Mac.

