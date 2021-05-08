Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Sparkly Outfit Ever at the Vax Live Concert Special

Weitere : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite After A-Rod Split

No matter the occasion, Jennifer Lopez is always going to shine bright.

Case in point? The "In the Morning" singer proved once again why she's a style icon after lighting up the room (quite literally) in the sparkliest outfit she's ever worn.

During the Global Citizen Vax Live concert special on Saturday, May 8, which was pre-recorded on Sunday, May 2 in Los Angeles, J.Lo graced the stage in a glitzy jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad.

The statement-making piece featured an explosion of dazzling beads and jewels, as well as lavish feathery embellishments. The body-hugging number also had a plunging neckline and dramatic floor-length sleeves that blended with her bell-bottoms.

Moreover, the Shotgun Wedding actress tied her lewk together with equally sparkly jewelry pieces by VRAI, like beaded drop earrings and diamond-adorned rings.

All in all, she brought her signature J.Lo glow to the stage with her fabulous and flashy get-up.